THUNDER BAY – The Office of Indigenous Initiatives, Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, Indigenous Learning and the Chancellor Paterson Library invite you to attend Treaties Recognition Week 2020.

This year’s Treaties Week begins with the Opening Ceremony and guest speaker Ryan McMahon on Monday, Nov. 2, at 11 am. Please find below Lakehead University’s Treaties Week at a glance for additional events and registration links. All events are open to Lakehead University faculty, staff, students and the community.

Treaties Recognition Week

In 2016, Ontario passed legislation declaring the first week of November as Treaties Recognition Week.

This annual event honours the importance of treaties and helps students and residents of Ontario learn more about treaty rights and relationships. By learning more about our collective treaty rights and obligations, we can create greater understanding and nurture these relationships.

Monday, Nov. 2

Opening Ceremony 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Opening – Elder Gerry Martin

Welcome Remarks President Moira McPherson

Chief Ted Williams, Chippewas of Rama First Nation

Chief Peter Collins, Fort William First Nation

Guest Speaker Ryan McMahon

We Become The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Resetting The Relationship Through Indigenous Storytelling

Ryan McMahon is an Anishinaabe creative that jokes, talks, yells and writes for a living. His stand-up comedy, podcast and media work has made him one of the most sought-after Indigenous creatives in North America.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Film Screening – 12 pm – 2:30 pm

Solidarity with the Mi’kmaq – Is the Crown at War with us?

Open Forum with Dean Jula Hughes and Derek Simon, Burchells Law

Elder Talk – 3 pm – 4 pm

Our Language is Written on the Land with Elder Shelley Mandawkwe Charles

Wednesday November 4

Global Indigenous Speaker Series – 12:30 pm-2 pm

Lecture – Dr. Wendy Smythe

Díi Hlanggwáay tla k_íiya ‘la áaygaagang: Fostering Inclusive Research and Education Practices >From K-12 to Funding Agencies

Thursday, Nov. 5

An Introduction to Crown-Indigenous Treaties and Treaty Law in Canada – 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Robert Hamilton, Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary Faculty of Law

Lecture and question period

Friday, Nov. 6

What Treaties & Right Relations offer Canadians – 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux Lakehead University Chair on Truth and Reconciliation.

As we conclude Treaty Week, we look at the benefits that can accrue to Canadians through supporting a resolution process and building Right Relations with Indigenous peoples. History and research have confirmed the price of ignoring Indigenous and treaty rights across Canada, and we know the cost of doing nothing, resolving nothing, is far too high in human, social and economic terms for everyone.

Closing Ceremony

Elder Gerry Martin

Ministry of Indigenous Affairs – Virtual Living Library events in 2020

Participate in the virtual Living Library event We are all Treaty People on November 6, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event features Robert Greene and Maurice Switzer and is moderated by Bob Goulais. It includes a one-hour panel discussion followed by a 30-minute interactive question and answer session.

Each year, students learn why treaties matter to all Ontarians. Indigenous speakers visit classrooms and video stories are shared in schools across the province.