By Nicole Anderson

THUNDER BAY – Health – Winter around the corner. Let’s not wait and let your feet get dried out and cracked. Let’s help prevent dry and cracked feet this winter. There is NEW technology the PODO Expert foam for dry and cracked feet is now available.

Ever since working at Good Doctor’s walk-in clinic for years, during the winter, I have noticed multiple people who came in with very dry and cracked feet especially the heels. They would get to the point where bleeding happens and infections.

I decided after experiencing multiple people having very dry and cracked feet to research what would help not only moisturize but heal these cracks and dry feet.

I went back to Toronto where I got certified as an Advanced and Diabetic foot nurse and took a course where I was able to get certified on PODO Expert. Podo Expert is a foam technology and can be used between the toes and is safe for diabetic us.

I now offer this product in Thunder Bay at The Foot Care and Ear Flushing Centre.