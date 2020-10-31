THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the City of Thunder Bay and areas to the west of the city.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Nipigon – Rossport

Strong wind gusts and local blowing snow expected tonight and Sunday morning.

An Alberta Clipper will sweep through northern Ontario tonight and Sunday. Locally strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are possible as winds become northwesterly tonight.

Strong winds, along with falling snow, will allow for blowing snow to reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.