THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – In the forecast for today, there are weather warnings and snowfall alerts across the west and north. For those planning to brave both the pandemic and the weather for trick or treating, depending on where you are in the region, the weather could be a deciding factor.

Thunder Bay Forecast

For Thunder Bay today, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will be south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Today’s high 6, the wind chill will make it feel like minus 15 this morning. For this evening, cloudy skies will continue with a 60 percent chance of rain showers. There will be periods of light snow and local blowing snow beginning after midnight. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Red Lake

For Red Lake, expect cloudy skies for Saturday with a 60 percent chance of rain this morning and early this afternoon then a 60 percent chance of snow this afternoon. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 5 with the temperature falling to zero this afternoon.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for periods of snow and local blowing snow ending before morning then cloudy. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. The overnight low minus 8. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For today, cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain showers. There will be periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Winds will be south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 near noon. Saturday’s high plus 5 with the temperature falling to zero this afternoon. Halloween trick or treaters can expect periods of snow and local blowing snow ending before morning then cloudy. Snowfall amounts up to 2 cm. Winds northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.