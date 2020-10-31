THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing female, Tabitha JOHNSON who is 32-years-old.

Tabitha JOHNSON was last seen in the area of John Street and Ontario Street on October 30, 2020, at approximately 11:30 AM EDT.

Tabitha JOHNSON is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5”5 inches

– 135 pounds

– heavy build

– long straight dark brown hair

– brown eyes

– tattoo on her left arm

– tattoo on her right arm with a cross and her children’s initials

– an unfinished tattoo on her left shoulder

If you have any information that could help investigators locate this missing person, please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.