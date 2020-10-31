THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is an Alberta Clipper that is headed right at Western and Northern Ontario this morning.
Environment Canada has weather alerts and warnings out for many parts of the region.
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Webequie
Snow at times heavy today.
Snow at times heavy is expected to continue today. However, areas southeast of Sandy Lake and Summer Beaver are forecast to transition to rain this afternoon, before snow redevelops this evening. Snowfall totals in the 15 to 25 cm range can be expected by the time the snow tapers to flurries tonight or early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals are likely to be less than 15 cm in areas that transition to rain.
Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also accompany the snow today and tonight resulting in reduced visibilities in blowing snow at times.
This snow event is associated with a strengthening low-pressure system that will track eastwards across northern Ontario today and tonight.
Special Weather Statement
5:23 AM EDT Saturday 31 October 2020
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
An Alberta clipper will sweep across northwestern regions and is expected to bring strong south winds this morning. However, winds will shift to west-northwest and increase to gusts of 70 to 80 km/h near noon. Winds will diminish later tonight.