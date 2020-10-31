THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is an Alberta Clipper that is headed right at Western and Northern Ontario this morning.

Environment Canada has weather alerts and warnings out for many parts of the region.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Snow at times heavy today.

Snow at times heavy is expected to continue today. However, areas southeast of Sandy Lake and Summer Beaver are forecast to transition to rain this afternoon, before snow redevelops this evening. Snowfall totals in the 15 to 25 cm range can be expected by the time the snow tapers to flurries tonight or early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals are likely to be less than 15 cm in areas that transition to rain.

Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also accompany the snow today and tonight resulting in reduced visibilities in blowing snow at times.

This snow event is associated with a strengthening low-pressure system that will track eastwards across northern Ontario today and tonight.

Special Weather Statement

5:23 AM EDT Saturday 31 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

An Alberta clipper will sweep across northwestern regions and is expected to bring strong south winds this morning. However, winds will shift to west-northwest and increase to gusts of 70 to 80 km/h near noon. Winds will diminish later tonight.