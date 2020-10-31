THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police seek the public’s assistance in locating missing 26-year-old Kate BEARDY.

Kate BEARDY is visiting Thunder Bay from Muskrat Dam and has not been heard from by her family since October 22nd, 2020.

Kate BEARDY is a 6-foot one-inch tall female, she is about 150 pounds, and has a slim build. Kate has shoulder-length black hair, and dark brown eyes.

BEARDY was last seen in the Intercity area wearing a multi-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black runners.

If you have any information about this missing person please contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online @ www.p3tips.com