KENORA – Kenora MP Eric Melillo is seeking feedback on Internet service in the Kenora riding.

Melillo recently mailed a survey to every household asking constituents about the quality of their internet service. He says his office has already received a flood of responses, with several constituents asking for extra copies to distribute. “My constituency staff in Dryden and Kenora are printing extra copies upon request, and we can provide electronic copies via email,” Melillo added.

Constituents can mail the survey back to Melillo’s Ottawa office without a stamp. “Once the survey is filled out, all you need to do is tape it shut and drop it into a mailbox,” Melillo explained. “My staff and I will be reading all the responses and using them to advocate for better service.”

Questions asked include, “Do you have access to a reliable broadband connection from your home?” and, “Does lack of internet affect your ability to work, attend school, or access services?”

There is also ample space for comments.

Mail:

Eric Melillo MP

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A9