TORONTO – ENTERTAINMENT – “John Candy is a Canadian treasure who brought great joy to so many through his humour, acting and contributions to the entertainment industry and beyond. I had a chance to get to know him when he was an Argo owner. He was a decent humble man in the fashion of many famous Canadians and it is my privilege to honor his humour, his legacy and the pride he brought to our city on what would have been his 70th birthday,” says Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Mayor Tory is proclaiming October 31 as John Candy Day in Toronto. This marks what would have been John’s 70th birthday as he was born on October 31, 1950. Mr. Candy’s contributions to the Canadian entertainment industry have made him one of Canada’s greatest and funniest character actors. Mr. Candy had deep roots in Toronto and played a big role in elevating the comedy and acting scene in the city.

With a career spanning more than two decades, he rose to fame as a member of Toronto’s Second City sketch troupe and then as a cast member of the Toronto-based television series SCTV, where he was known for his creatively crafted characters and his humour. John Candy’s star grew brighter in Hollywood where he often played charming and memorable characters. He starred in movies such as “Splash,” “The Great Outdoors,” “Cool Runnings,” “Home Alone,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Uncle Buck,” “Canadian Bacon” and countless other films.

Mr Candy’s roots are in Toronto, living in East York as a child and attending Neil McNeil Catholic High School in Scarborough where the John Candy Visual Arts Studio is now dedicated to his honour. He was also co-owner of the Toronto Argonauts from 1991 until his death in 1994. The Argos won the 1991 Grey Cup while he was part owner.

John Candy would have turned 70 tomorrow. His sudden death at age 43 was felt deeply in Toronto and around the world. His legacy lives on through his family, his iconic performances, and his many accolades including his induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame and the East York Hall of Fame.