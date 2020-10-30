THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Caradine SWAIN, 24.

Caradine was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street at about 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’1” tall with a slim build.

She has long straight dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing on her right side.

If you have any information about this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.