Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit discovered a local Internet user uploading suspected child pornography back in April 2020. Their ongoing investigation revealed the files being shared were consistent with child pornography.

Further investigation identified a local suspect.

Cyber Crimes officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed a search warrant at an address in the 2000-block of Whitegates Drive on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search that appeared to contain files consistent with child pornography.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Michael Ross SICHERI, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

• Distributing Child Pornography

He has been released with conditions and a future court date of December 11, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.