THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a 33-year-old Thunder Bay man Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into the accessing and distribution of child pornography.
Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit discovered a local Internet user uploading suspected child pornography back in April 2020. Their ongoing investigation revealed the files being shared were consistent with child pornography.
Further investigation identified a local suspect.
Cyber Crimes officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed a search warrant at an address in the 2000-block of Whitegates Drive on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search that appeared to contain files consistent with child pornography.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.
Michael Ross SICHERI, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:
• Possession of Child Pornography
• Accessing Child Pornography
• Distributing Child Pornography
He has been released with conditions and a future court date of December 11, 2020. None of the charges have been proven in court.