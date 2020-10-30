Teleco, a leading managed technology services provider (MTSP), announced today that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the forecasted demand for cloud solutions among SMBs, even beyond what most were expecting. Due largely to the increased need for Work-From-Home (WFH) solutions, SMBs are investing heavily in the cloud, through services like Microsoft Azure, to equip their organizations with the virtualization solution necessary to take their businesses to the next level. As a result, Teleco is helping more and more SMBs transition their on-premise IT network to Microsoft’s Azure.

It’s no secret that most businesses have shifted their operations to hybrid environments, if not fully-remote, and as that shift has occurred the corresponding increase in demand for cloud IT has also grown. According to the 2020 State of the Cloud Report, by Flexera, “50% of SMBs are expecting their cloud usage to be higher than planned due to COVID-19.” Whether a business owner decides to embrace this tech or not is more of a moot point, because it’s highly likely that in the very near future their clients, customers, suppliers and prospects will all be utilizing this technology and they will eventually be using it, too, to remain relevant.

With more than 95% of Fortune 500 companies utilizing Microsoft Azure, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes ubiquitous. Penny Belluz, Director of Operations of Teleco commented, “Azure is the ideal environment for SMBs to enhance their IT environment because a hybrid workforce is now the new norm. For the business owner, this means that they have immediate scalability within their IT, the flexibility to instantly reduce expenses if they need to adjust headcount and a foundation to support their easily predictable usage of more cloud-based applications in the future.”

In such uncertain times, business owners are looking to position themselves with maximum flexibility and security when it comes to their IT. With cloud IT solutions, companies can “pay for what they use, as-they-go” and nothing more.

ABOUT TELECO

TELECO is a locally owned technology company committed to delivering specialized solutions (on premise PBX, VoIP, hosted & SIP services, managed IT services) and products since 1985.