SIOUX LOOKOUT – The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are responding to a firearms-related incident on Birchwood Crescent.

Birchwood Crescent is currently being evacuated. Residents are requested to await contact by police, and not exit through Birchwood Crescent. Nearby schools have been placed under a hold and secure order to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone displaced by the evacuation is requested to muster at the Recreation Centre, 85 King Street, until further notice.

Additional updates will be provided as more details are available.