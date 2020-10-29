THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Thursday, October 29, 2020, the coldest place in Ontario at -17.6 ° C was recorded at the Muskrat Dam Airport.

There are no weather alerts in the region.

Thunder Bay

It is currently -5c in Thunder Bay, where skies are going to clear. Winds are going to be up to 15 km/h. Today’s temperature will be zero with a wind chill at -6 this morning. For tonight clear skies are in the forecast. Environment Canada predicts an overnight low of -10c with the wind chill falling to -15c.

Sioux Lookout

In the hub of the North, Sioux Lookout it is currently snowing. The weather service says there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. The skies will be clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

For tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Webequie

It is currently -13c in Webequie with a forecast for mainly clear skies. Winds are northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. For tonight, the weather service says to expect a few clouds. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 11 with a wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Lake of the Woods Region

It is currently -12c in Kenora. Expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds of up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 2 with a wind chill of minus 14 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon. For tonight, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with fog patches overnight. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 7. The wind chill will be minus 4 this evening and minus 10 overnight.