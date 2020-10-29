DRYDEN – NEWS – Two Winnipeg males are in custody pending a bail hearing, in Dryden as they face drug trafficking charges as a result of a traffic stop in the city.

The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) report that on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at approximately 1:15 pm CDT, police conducted a traffic stop in the City of Dryden. Upon further investigation, two people were arrested and charged.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Matthew GIBBS of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Methamphetamine- Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(2)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000- Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000- Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000- Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

And 36-year-old Rory NASH of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code- Criminal Code 320.18(1)(a)

Failure to Comply with Release Order- Other Than To Attend Court- Criminal Code 145(5)(a)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000- Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000- Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Both individuals have been held in custody for a Bail Hearing. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.