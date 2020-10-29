KENORA – NEWS – Counterfeit currency, in particular, fake $100 US Bills have been found in Kenora.

The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to warn local businesses of fake United States (US) currency in the Kenora area.

Police received two separate calls on October 26 and 27, 2020 advising of people trying to use counterfeit $100 US currency at local businesses.

On Monday October 26, 2020 the Kenora OPP received a Fraud call in the East end of town. Police responded and were advised that 2 people had attended a business and paid with $100 US bill that was later identified as Counterfeit. This incident is still under investigation.

On October 27, 2020 the Kenora OPP received a second Fraud call to a business on Second Street in the City of Kenora. Police responded and were advised that a person tried to pay with a fake $100 US bill. As a result of this incident 32 year old Jory Smith of Kenora was arrested and charged with the following charges;

Uttering Counterfeit Money-utter contrary to section 452(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Opioid(other than heroin) contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused is to appear at the Kenora Court house on December 17, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 807-548-5534.