In the fall of 2021, THEMUSEUM will become home to the Canadian premiere of an exhibition that offers a rare, immersive glimpse into the lives of the Rolling Stones and their nearly sixty-year journey. The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED delivered by DHL, opens on November 2, 2021, and will run right through to January 30, 2022.

THEMUSEUM has announced that tickets for UNZIPPED will go on sale to the public on November 4, 2020, and start as low as $29.99 for adults, $24.99 for post-secondary students, and $19.99 for children ages 14 and under — with best value days, family passes and group discounts also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.unzippedkw.ca and in-person at THEMUSEUM. THEMUSEUM Members will be granted access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale on November 2, 2020, before they go on sale to the general public. More information on the benefits of THEMUSEUM membership can be found at https://themuseum.ca/membership/.

With 10,000 square feet of one-of-a-kind artifacts, UNZIPPED will take visitors backstage into the lives of the world’s greatest rock band. The exclusive Canadian engagement of UNZIPPED will boast more than 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection. Along with instruments and stage designs, the exhibition includes rare audio fragments, video footage, personal diaries, iconic costumes, posters, and album covers.

“This exhibition is world-class and will bring tens of thousands of people to our community, putting the Waterloo Region on a much larger cultural map,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM. “This community is so deserving of an immersive experience of this caliber and we’re looking forward to partnering and collaborating with local businesses to bring it to life — making our Region a cultural destination for many.”

“I’m proud that our government is supporting THEMUSEUM with an investment of $150,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund program,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Our investments through the OCAF program truly have spectacular cultural and economic benefits that boost our province’s financial bottom line, as well as strengthen our unique cultural identity. World-class experiences such as this, delivered safely, will be an important part of our economic and social recovery, attracting visitors and further showcasing Ontario as the world in one province.”

For more information on The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED delivered by DHL and ticket sales, visit www.unzippedkw.ca/ .

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION:

The Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED features approximately 300 original objects from the Stones’ personal collection, including:

● Original works on display from an array of artists as diverse as Andy Warhol, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Dior, Martin Scorsese.

● A replica of the Stones’ recording studio.

● An immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat ‘Edith Grove.’

● Instruments and stage designs;

● Rare audio fragments;

● Video footage;

● Personal diaries;

● Iconic costumes;

● Posters and album covers.

● Mind-blowing three-dimensional experience of a Stones concert delivered in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos Sound and facilitated by PMC (the Professional Motor Company).