Davenport has become a popular spot for visitors due to its proximity to Walt Disney World. However, away from the busy tourist spots, there is more to this town than meets the eye. It has experienced significant growth over the past decade, but this shouldn’t stop you from taking a trip here, even if you’re not planning a day out at the theme park.

Take a look at some of the attractions Davenport boasts to plan your next getaway.

Fossil Funatics

Take a step back to prehistoric times and learn about when dinosaurs walked the earth at the fantastic Fossil Funatics attraction. This is a hands-on fossil and shark tooth hunting adventure and offers visitors the chance to take walking tours and kayak trips on the Peace River. All the gear is provided so you can get stuck right in. Plus, in most cases, you can take home your fossil finds for a memento of your experience.

True Blue Winery

Located in the heart of historic Davenport is the True Blue Winery. Its small-town charm paired with a fabulous wine tasting experience is a top choice for tourists and locals alike. The winery also offers Blueberry picking days, which is the perfect opportunity to get together with family and friends and pick delicious fruit to take away.

There’s also the opportunity to check out the bistro for some homemade eats, including brick-oven cooked pizza and delicious steaks. Of course, the wine options are the perfect complement to your meal. Plus, don’t forget to take some bottles home with you to savor the winery delights at home.

TheatreWorks Florida

If you’re in the area staying in locations such as the Solterra resort, be sure to take the kids to amazing shows and performances at this award-winning professional theatre company. There’s something for everyone, and this spot offers some of the best entertainment from local talent and performers across the country. Past productions included Disney High School Musical Live, Legally Blonde The Musical, and Little Shop of Horrors, among many more famous titles. The theatre also holds regular events, and some free to attend. So be sure to check out the calendar to see what’s on during your stay.

Posner Park Shopping Mall

Who doesn’t love a bit of retail therapy when they take a break! For anyone that wants to find some bargains and treat themselves on vacation, a trip to Posner Park Shopping Mall is a great option. This location is a large outdoor mall that homes some of the top brands and entertainment options with JC Penney, Target, Best Buy, and HomeGoods Marshall, to name a few. After you’ve shopped, why not head to see a movie and grab a bite to eat in one of the many restaurants?

If you can tear yourself away, there’s a lot more to Davenport than its association with the famous theme park. So why not plan your trip to the area and sample what it has to offer for the whole fa