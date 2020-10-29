MARATHON – Over the past week the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had received several driving complaints regarding speed of vehicles as well as passing unsafely on Highway 614.

Most of these complaints were also in the early hours of the morning when it is still dark. This highway is the access to the town of Manitouwadge from Highway 17 with a posted speed limit of 80km/hr.

As a result of these complaints on October 26 and 27 2020, OPP officers issued several speeding tickets as well as a Stunt Driving charge.

Evan CHIASSON, age 27, of Manitouwadge was charged with Stunt Driving and received a 7-day license suspension as well as a 7-day vehicle impoundment. The driver is now responsible for tow fees, impoundment fees, licence reinstatement fees, increased insurance fees, as well as having to attend Provincial Offences Court to answer to the charge.

This driving behaviour is not only costly, it is dangerous to the driver, passengers as well as other motorists on the roadways. Driving excessive speeds anytime is dangerous but especially at night. At this time of year, your chances are increased of having a motor vehicle collision (MVC) due to roadways being very unpredictable with snow and ice as well as wildlife in the area.

The public is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 whenever they observe dangerous driving behaviour. Please call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 if suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat, or even an Airplane.