THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Canadian Senators don’t often make the news. Senator Lynn Beyak does. Often however not for positive accomplishments. The often embattled former Conservative Senator has been in hot water over her views on Canada’s Indigenous people. She has been suspended from the Senate over postings she made on her Senate webpage.

Now, Senator Beyak is in the news again. Once again the Dryden Ontario Senator is not in the news for positive efforts.

Senator Lynn Beyak as first reported by Vice News, made a $300 contribution to the Republican National Committee for the re-election campaign of United States President Donald Trump. The information came via a publicly-available Federal Electoral Commission filing. United States election law forbids campaign contributions by foreign nationals.

Senator Beyak apparently listed her profession as retired, and her mailing address as a post office box on Davis Point Road, in Dryden, New York. Senator Beyak is from Dryden Ontario.

Her office claims that the donation was made in error and will be returned. While foreign nationals are allowed to volunteer in US political campaigns, they are not allowed to make financial contributions. It is not known at this time if the Senator will face charges for the contribution under United States laws.

Senator Beyak has been suspended from the Senate twice in her career since appointed by then Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Her suspension was ended with the proroguing of Parliament by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this summer. It is not clear if the Senate will make further moves to again suspend Senator Beyak.