THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Over the hump of the week. There are no weather advisories for Western and Northern Ontario this morning.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Washaho Cree Nation at -10.0 ° C at the Fort Severn Airport.

in Thunder Bay this morning there is a little dusting of snow in places.

Thunder Bay Outlook

There is light snow falling in the city this morning. Environment Canada says to expect mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 percent chance of flurries changing to a 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h. igh plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. For Wednesday night, the weather service says to expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low minus 10 with the wind chill making it feel like minus 15 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

This morning’s “cold spot” can expect mainly cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. The high minus 4 with the wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. Heading into the evening, mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 20.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For the beautiful Lake of the Woods region today the morning starts at -1c with cloudy skies and a 70 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning and early this afternoon. There is the risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. High plus 1. For tonight skies will clear late this evening and there will be winds of up to 15 km/h. The low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.