As society moves further into the digital age, the job force has seen a growing trend among individuals to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. Opportunities to build one’s own business and to live a self-made life are more popular now than ever. While professionals are gravitating toward this trend, leaving traditional values of pursuing nine to five and corporate careers behind, network marketing companies have played an integral part in generating entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals by way of a structured process. Founder and CEO of Block Ops Capital, LLC, Travis Bott recognized this recent demand and popularity for network marketing companies and launched the company primarily to augment the operations and technology of these companies.

And with the evolution of social media platforms and accessibility, countless professionals have been afforded the opportunity to work as entrepreneurs under the structure of major network marketing companies like Amway, Nuskin and Herbalife. With the engagement and involvement of these companies continuing to expand, Bott jumped at the opportunity to create a business that could support the structure of these companies with technology.

Block Ops offers an array of services, including affiliate software applications, day-to-day marketing technology services to manage the business, operate support and account management. With Bott’s experience combined with the expertise and acumen of his team at Block Ops, the Utah-based company provides its clients with over 150 years of network marketing experience. Thanks to their services and knowledge of the industry, Block Ops has facilitated over $100 million in sales for their clients.

Along with his experience in the networking marketing industry, Bott is also known as a seasoned financial technology entrepreneur. Having applied his various areas of knowledge and business to Block Ops, the company has garnered the interest of some of the top performing networking marketing companies on the market.

“At Block Ops, we look forward to amplifying network marketing businesses whether from its initial stages of development and planning all the way to day-to-day operations and we are proud to serve clients both domestically in the U.S. as well as internationally,” Bott says.