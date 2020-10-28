YouTube is one of the most popular online platforms right now, but it can be hard to figure out how to break in and make a name for yourself. Kody White has already found success on the platform, and he wants to help other young people learn the ropes and make money doing what they love.

Kody White recently started his business YTMoney to help aspiring YouTubers learn how to make videos and build their income. White stresses that you don’t even need to show your face or touch a camera to be popular on YouTube, which is a revolutionary approach. “There’s more than enough room for other people to break into the business,” he said. “I don’t want to keep what I’ve learned to myself. It’s important to me to bring others along with me on my journey.” His top student earns USD 60,000 per month and is well on his way to a seven-figure income. “My course is ideal for young people who are passionate about YouTube but don’t know how to start making money. What most people do with vlogging or making silly videos is fun, but it usually doesn’t help you make a lot of money. I’m here to help them with that.”

White is an entrepreneur who specializes in cash cow faceless monetization channels. At only 21 years old, he’s currently making USD 100,000 per month on YouTube, and plans to hit USD 1 million per month soon. He started making videos when he was just 15 years old, despite not getting support from the adults in his life. He went from working as a dishwasher and making burritos at Taco Bell to multiplying his income to a vast degree. He was only 18 years old when he passed 100 million views, and “If I can do it, my students can, too,” White says. “It’s all about commitment and working hard to create your vision. Any income is possible as long as you’re confident.”

A YouTube channel is easy to start but challenging to master. With Kody White’s help, anyone can be an entrepreneur on the platform and create a lucrative new career.