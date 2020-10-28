“We are proud to have cracked the 10,000 reworked bogies milestone since the service department was founded,” said Dirk Kütting, Head of the Service-Department for Bogies & Drives at Bombardier Transportation. “Being able to deliver this impressive number is a credit to our approximately 800 highly motivated and dedicated employees.”

Since its foundation in 2003, the service department’s output has grown continuously from about 90 reworked bogies a year to over 1,000 reworked bogies per year. Across the globe, over seventy different customers from places like Germany, Europe, Japan and others have placed their trust in Bombardier’s bogie expertise.

Bogies are the most safety-relevant component in rail vehicles and are generally designed for a service life of 30-40 years. To ensure that operators’ trains run smoothly and safely, Bombardier’s technical experts offer comprehensive service for all types of bogies – regardless of whether they are Bombardier or other manufacturers’ vehicles. From scheduled overhauls, repairs or technical upgrades for an extended life cycle, to spare parts concepts for bogies and their components, the entire range of services including technical consultancy, is available at Bombardier’s Siegen site.

With innovative technical solutions and concepts, train operators benefit from cost and time savings due to short vehicle downtimes. Furthermore, the reuse of overhauled components makes an important contribution to more sustainable resource use while maintenance procedures have been optimized to guarantee reliable throughput times, increasing vehicle availability. The team has also developed a successful process for achieving an optimized wheel-rail combination to minimize wheel and rail wear, reduce noise emissions, and last but not least, reduce costs.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.