Love for diamonds, gemstones, well, jewelry, in general, seems to be universal. Perhaps they stir something primitive in us; a reminder when beauty was raw, undefined, and full of unearthed potential. Either that or an ode to the most articulate than humanity can be with their understanding of beauty. Whatever the cause, one thing is clear, we love jewelry. Especially when it’s a mix of traditional and modern aesthetics, as Gemma Fine Jewelry’s Founder Ori Vechler has achieved with his brand. An exclusive interview.

Q: What got you into fine jewelry?

A. I come from a family of jewelry and diamond traders. After acquiring my GIA and learning from some of the greatest diamantaires, masters, and legacies of the industry, I tried joining the family business but felt drawn to forging direct connections with the clients instead. Since then, there has been no turning back for me.

Q: What part of the business do you handle?

A. Well, as the CEO I supervise the overall functioning, but my greatest strength still remains in working directly with clients. Developing a piece of jewelry helps cultivate empathy and trust with the client that helps us re-create their imagination in diamond or gemstone.

Q: In your opinion, what sets Gemma Fine Jewelry apart?

A. Well, for starters, we not only create custom bespoke fine jewelry but a dream-like experience for international high-end private clients who seek to create one-of-a-kind pieces. We carefully craft and work with some of the rarest and finest GIA-graded diamonds and gemstones in the industry.

Our pieces are custom-created based on an exchange of ideas between us and the client. We have our own in-house jewelry designers, with years of experience and education from highly accredited design schools, who hand draw the jewelry based on the client’s requests.

Q: What do you have in mind for your brand’s future?

A. Well, ironically, it’s to continue in the tradition of the past. Coming from a long line of jewelry traders, I grew up with respect for those who design timeless pieces of jewelry, and those who have the discerning eye to appreciate a product intense beauty. As the brand continues to flourish throughout North America and the Middle East, I hope that Gemma Fine Jewelry is loved, aspired for, and remembered for its uniqueness and love for details.

Ori is confident in the success of his brand as much as he’s in the expertise of his craftsmen. His eyes glitter as they set on the future and look eagerly forward to all the beauty that’s about to be created.