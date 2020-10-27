TORONTO – The Ontario Government states, “We want to better understand the unique transportation needs of people and businesses along the rail corridor between Toronto, North Bay, and Cochrane/Timmins. Your feedback will help us develop a plan to improve the transportation system in northeastern Ontario. We will report back on what we heard in Winter 2021.”

The Survey Deadline is November 20, 2020

The government states that residents, businesses and visitors in Northern Ontario rely on a safe, convenient transportation network to get where they need to go.

We are planning for a better multi-modal transportation system along the rail corridor, including improvements to bus and train service in the region.

Your feedback will help:

inform our future transportation plan for Northern Ontario that will support economic development and keep people and goods moving in the region

find opportunities to improve the current transportation system along the rail corridor between Toronto, North Bay, and Cochrane/Timmins

understand your needs and travel patterns along the corridor, including the purpose of your trips, mode of transportation, frequency of travel and preferences for departure times, train frequency, travel time, and costs

You can complete the survey online at

Or interested persons can contact the Ontario Government to arrange alternate ways to participate at: Ontario Government Northern Transportation Survey.