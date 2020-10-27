THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The coldspot in Ontario is -10.7 ° C is Kirkland Lake this morning.

There are no weather alerts in the region.

THUNDER BAY

The forecast for Thunder Bay is for mainly sunny skies today. The wind will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. Today’s high plus 1. The wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV For tonight there will be increasing cloudiness with periods of light snow beginning this evening and ending before morning then a 40 percent chance of flurries.

Sioux Lookout

The passenger transportation hub of Sioux Lookout can expect mainly cloudy skies this morning with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The weather service says that periods of light snow will start later this afternoon. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Today high minus 1. The wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

For tonight, expect periods of light snow ending before morning then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Snowfall amounts of up to 2 cm are possible. Wind of up to 15 km/h is forecast with an overnight low of minus 4. The wind chill near minus 7.

Sachigo Lake

For our friends in Sachigo Lake, Environment Canada says to expect periods of light snow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this afternoon. The temperature will remain steady near minus 3. The wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

For tonight, expect periods of light snow. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming north 20 after midnight. The overnight low minus 10. The wind chill will be minus 7 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Lake of the Woods and Kenora

The beautiful Lake of the Woods region can expect ainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow will start this afternoon. The winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero. The wind chill will be a nippy minus 15 this morning.

For tonight the weather service is calling for periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Local snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. The overnight low minus 2. The wind chill minus 7 this evening.