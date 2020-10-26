NORTH BAY – BUSINESS – On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm ET, Workplace Safety North (WSN) hosts its sixth COVID-19 Conversations free webinar titled, “Building Resilience in Uncertain Times.”

The webinar series is designed to help businesses and communities cope with changes caused by the pandemic. More than 800 people have attended the first four webinars and learned from community and business leaders on how to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, including the importance of self-care, mental health, leadership, and legal responsibilities on the job.

Employers, workers, and community members are invited to participate in the free monthly WSN Feed Your Brain Lunch and Learn webinar series to discuss the most pressing issues we are all facing, and to learn from experts and each other.

At the Oct. 28 webinar, participants have the opportunity to learn from Michelle Munro, owner and head coach of Round Two Fitness, and professor at Laurentian University. Munro shares her personal journey from grief and depression to resiliency and triumph, and discusses how you can build resiliency by improving how you adapt to challenges and adversity.

“More than 100 people have already registered, and participants share their questions in advance,” says host Angele Poitras, WSN Community Engagement Specialist. “We shape the presentation into themes that address all of the excellent feedback we received.”

Discussion topics include:

Healthy coping strategies for anxiety and grief

Why we need to be kind to ourselves

Importance of self-care through nutrition and exercise

How to build resilience, pivot and bounce back

The webinar is hosted by Angele Poitras, WSN Community Engagement Specialist and Certified Psychological Health and Safety Advisor.

Learn more or register here: https://www.workplacesafetynorth.ca/events/event/covid-19-conversations-building-resiliency-uncertain-times-feed-your-brain-lunch-and

About WSN Feed Your Brain Lunch and Learn Series: Once a month from May to October, the ‘COVID-19 Conversations’ series features a free webinar on issues related to the current global pandemic, including; leadership and workplace culture, mental health and wellbeing, and back-to-work planning.