THUNDER BAY – The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the arrest last month of a 24-year-old man in Thunder Bay.

On the night of September 25, 2020, a man became involved in a dispute with his girlfriend. He then proceeded to repeatedly punch the driver’s side of his pickup truck. Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service arrived at the residence and arrested the man for assault. When it was noticed that the man’s right hand was swollen, he was transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right hand.

Director Martino said, “Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, it is evident that the man is alone to blame for his broken hand, caused when he punched his truck several times. On this record, as there is patently nothing to further investigation regarding the potential criminal liability of any police officer in connection with the man’s fracture, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed.”