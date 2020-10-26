SIOUX LOOKOUT – The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public to locate two lost firearms.

On October 12, 2020, between Sioux Lookout and Hoey Road (Wrong Road), a black plastic gun case containing two .22 caliber semi-automatic rifles was lost out of the back of a pickup truck. The firearms were secured with trigger locks.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about this matter to contact the Sioux Lookout Detachment at 807-737-2020 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

For firearms laws and safety tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.