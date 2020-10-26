THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Organizers of the 2020 Ski Swap are excited to kick off the 2020-2021 season and have a perfect way for people to unload their unwanted ski/snowboard gear or get a great deal on used gear for this year.

Equipment drop off: until Nov 5 at the Ski Haus (126 N. Brodie St) during regular business hours

* Items accepted include: poles, skis, snowboards, boots, gently used race suits. Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, no snowsuits, outerwear or clothing will be accepted.

Ski Swap Hours:

November 6: 10 AM – 9 PM

November 7: 10 AM – 6 PM

November 8: 11 AM – 5 PM

at Victoriaville Mall – 605 Victoria Ave E. (backdoor is facing Justice Avenue across from the Courthouse and the Ski Haus)

Payment options: VISA, M/C, Debit or Cash

Proceeds from the Ski Swap are in support of the Thunder Bay Ski Community. Masks must be worn inside the Swap.