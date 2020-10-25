THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Sunday, October 26, 2020, it is a bit chilly out there this morning. It is -7° C in Thunder Bay, and -6° C in Kenora and Sachigo Lake where it is snowing.

Marathon holds the dubious honour of being the coldest spot in Ontario -13.0 ° C or 8.6 ° F is holding at the Marathon Airport. It is colder in Eureka up in Nunavut where the mercury is hiding near the bottom of the thermometer at -29.1 ° C or -20.4 ° F.

THUNDER BAY

For the city with massive potential for Sunday, expect increasing cloudiness. There is a 40 percent chance of flurries by this afternoon. Wind will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be at the freezing mark, and the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 12 this morning. For tonight, mainly cloudy conditions will continue with a 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Skies will clear after midnight. The overnight low will be minus 10, the 15 km/h winds will bring the wind chill to minus 14 overnight.

Another good night for Apple TV or Netflix.

Marathon

Western Ontario’s cold spot, Marathon can expect increasing cloudiness with a forecast 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. Tonight the weather service says to expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snowflurries. However, skies are expected to clear before Monday morning. The overnight low will be -8c.

Neskantaga

On Day 9397 of the Boil Water Advisory in Neskantaga, Environment Canada reports it is currently -8c under partly cloudy skies. It will become cloudy this morning. Winds up to 15 km/h are forecast. Sunday’s high minus 1. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. For tonight, cloudy skies will continue. The overnight low will be -9c. The wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

It is -6c in Kenora this morning. Environment Canada says to expect mainly cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of flurries for Sunday. Winds will be blowing up to 15 km/h. The high minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. Tonight mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries are forecast. A low minus 9 is forecast with the wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 13 overnight.