THUNDER BAY – Heading into the last week of October, fall weather continues.

Thunder Bay Forecast

For the Thunder Bay region, for Saturday expect mainly cloudy skies for the day. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. Today’s high plus 3. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 6 this morning.

Saturday night, another night for COVID-19 safety? Netflix or Apple TV binging? Ordering in from a local restaurant?

Ever watch House of Cards?

Great political drama – almost more exciting that the political drama playing out in the United States live with the presidential election.

For ordering in? Have you ordered in from Joey’s Only on Arthur Street?

The forecast is calling for a few clouds with winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 8. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

For Sachigo Lake, our friends there can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of flurries changing to a 30 percent chance of flurries near noon. Winds blowing from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Saturday the high will be minus 3, but the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 13.

For Saturday night expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light early this evening. The overnight low minus 10. However, the wind chill will be minus 9 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Saturday’s high zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

For tonight mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected. This evening, the wind will be west 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

Environment Canada reports it is -5c in Kenora as of 5:55am CDT. The skies are cloudy and there is a 70 percent chance of flurries. Winds are 15 km/h. Today’s high minus 2, with the wind chill at minus 11 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

For Saturday night cloudy conditions will continue with a 70 percent chance of flurries changing to a 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. The wind will be blowing at 15 km/h. The low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.