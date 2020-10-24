LOS ANGELES – Prepare to be scared. Many people are concerned over COVID-19 this Halloween.

The Infamous American Horror Story Murder House will open to the public for the first time ever, homeowners Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and his wife Angela Oakenfold have now revealed the list of participants for the three-day, 24-hour first-ever live stream event from the notorious historical Los Angeles monument.

Kicking off at dusk Thursday, October 29, and closing out at sunset Sunday, November 1, The Murder House Livestream event will feature 15 cameras set up throughout the 10,000-square foot home streaming live throughout the entire weekend.