The officer conducted a traffic stop and, upon speaking to the male driver, noticed several signs of impairment. After the male exited his vehicle the officer requested the driver participate in a roadside Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), but the motorist refused.

Instead, police report that the male suspect re-entered the vehicle and made an attempt to flee the scene.

The officer was able to thwart this attempt and arrested the motorist.

The male was found to be in possession of a quantity of Canadian currency, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and two non-firearm prohibited weapons.

Francesco Rino BONAZZA, 62, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized x 2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

He appeared in bail court on Friday, Oct. 23 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.