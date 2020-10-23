THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

This brings the recorded number of cases to 114.

Details of Newly Confirmed Cases

Case Number Exposure Category Status Episode Date (dd/mm/yy) Area Case #111 Pending Self-Isolating 20/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas Case #112 Travel Self-Isolating 20/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas Case #113 Pending Self-Isolating 11/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas Case #114 Close Contact Self-Isolating 21/10/20 Thunder Bay and Surrounding Areas

*Episode date corresponds to earliest date reported according to following order: symptom onset date, specimen collection date, laboratory testing date, date reported to the TBDHU.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks