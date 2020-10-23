SIOUX LOOKOUT – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are notifying the public of a recent increase in reports of cyberfraud in the area.

OPP states that “The majority of those affected have been victims of phishing schemes involving call spoofing- individuals who responded to an email, text message, or recorded voice phone call that appeared to be from a legitimate person or organization but contained malicious links or requests.”

“Should you receive a text/email communication from a known sender or local number with an unusual request, such as a transfer of funds through Apple, Google Play or Amazon pre-paid cards, please use an alternate method to check in with the sender to confirm their request is legitimate”.

The OPP would also like to remind folks that the Government will never request or accept money via these pre-paid cards, nor will you be asked to provide personal information, such as your social insurance number, over the phone.

The OPP have joined forces with their law enforcement, government, and public safety partners throughout the month of October to recognize Cyber Security Awareness Month. For helpful tips and links, follow the OPP on Twitter (@OPP_News), Facebook and Instagram, and use the hashtag #CyberAware. You may also want to check out the Government of Canada’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (https://cyber.gc.ca/en/) or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm ) for more information on current trends and tips for keeping yourself safe.

If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of digital or online cybercrime, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.