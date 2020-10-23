PICKLE LAKE – NEWS – The ongoing efforts to combat illegal drugs continue. On Monday, October 20, 2020, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sioux Lookout Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) joined forces with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) to execute a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant in Pickle Lake, ON.

As a result of the investigation, police located and seized a quantity of suspected illicit substances including Cocaine and Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) with an estimated street value of $12,500, and over $3,600 in Canadian currency.

Dave SEATON (51), of Pickle Lake, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in the Mishkeegogamang First Nation Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, December 4, 2020, to answer to these charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs in your community, this can be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. You may also report online at: http://www.p3tips.com/273.