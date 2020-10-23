On Thursday, October 22, 2020, police arrested a Brantford youth who was in Thunder Bay, and in possession of a handgun.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit attended a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street just after 4 pm EDT on Thursday. Their attendance was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected home takeovers involving individuals possibly linked to the drug trafficking trade.

Police learned there was an unwanted male inside the home. Officers located a 17-year-old male and a handgun inside a bathroom of the home.

The teen was arrested without further incident.

The 17-year-old Brantford, Ontario male is charged with:

• Possession of a Firearm or Weapon Obtained by Crime

• Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

The youth is expected to appear in bail court on Friday, October 23, 2020.

The accused cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. None of the charges have been proven in court.