THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Greetings. Welcome to October 20, 2020. If you are in Fort Frances, you have at -13.4c the dubious honour of being the coldest spot in Ontario this morning.

Thunder Bay

Today for Thunder Bay expect the day to start with mainly sunny skies, however, clouds will start to roll in by this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Tuesday’s forecast high plus 2. Bundle up, the wind chill is minus 13 this morning.

For tonight, expect cloudy skies. Snow will start falling this evening. The weather service warns that snow will be likely mixed with rain before morning. By morning roads could present a challenge. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 cm in the city are likely but as much as 10 cm is possible over higher terrain. The low overnight will be near freezing with the temperature rising to plus 1 by morning.

Neskantaga

In Neskantaga, where the community is reeling from a water crisis, the weather forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday. Winds of up to 15 km/h are forecast. The high will be plus 3. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 9 this morning.

For tonight, there will be increasing cloudiness later this evening. The overnight low will be minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Heading into Wednesday expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of snow beginning near noon with forecast amounts of 2 cm are possible. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Fort Frances

For our “Cold Spot” in Ontario today, the forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies to start the day, then increasing cloudiness late this morning followed by periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind will be up to 15 km/h. Tuesday’s high plus 2. The wind chill minus 12 this morning.

For tonight, the weather service says to expect periods of snow, with amounts of 2 to 4 cm are in the forecast. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. The overnight low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.