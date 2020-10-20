Software developers are perhaps the heroes that are leveraging technology advancement and making life easier for corporates, especially with remote working.

Many individuals, including developers, are now inclining towards being their own bosses. Hence, turning into a full-time freelancer.

There are several challenges that are faced by freelance software developers.

When you don’t have a manager who is looking out for you and helping you prioritize your work, the chances of you making chaos increases. Moreover, communication, which is the key to success, is also a challenge for freelancers.

To fight these issues, software companies developed several tools and digital gears that make life convenient and easier for freelancers, irrespective of their field of interest.

In this article, you can read about the tools that every freelance software developer must consider investing in.

Top tools that every freelance software developer must own

Accounting software

Just imagine having a current account that takes care of your invoices, tax returns, receipts; basically everything finance. There is accounting software that is available in the market that does this job for you. One of the best accounting software that is available in the market is named Coconut.

This tool has been designed to keep the best interest of freelancers and self-employed people in mind. Coconut is a tool to replace your accountant if any. It manages everything related to your income. You can determine your financial status, create your invoices, manage your client details, and much more.

Project management software

Neglecting organization has never done any good for anyone. It is essential to keep your work in order if you are looking to stay productive, especially if you are a freelancer. While there are several tools to help you manage your projects and workload, one of the best project management software is Teamwork.

This easy-to-use project management software has plenty of features and is recommended by top brands. With this tool, you can create a task list for everything you are working on. You can also add milestones, keep a check of your achieved goals and deliverables. When you have everything recorded, it also helps you customize your workflow as per your tastes, preferences, and timelines.

Time tracking software

One of the major fights that freelance software developers need to win is against time. Team management is an extremely challenging aspect of this industry. It is essential for you to understand the tasks, websites, and apps that are taking up your time and eliminate the unnecessary workload. This is where time tracking software comes into the picture.

The best time tracking software is Time Doctor. It helps you to track and monitor your time as well as your work progress. It is also a great tool to share with your clients. This helps in eliminating the need for continuous calls/emails on updates and also allows them to pay you for the hours you work for without any errors.

File sharing software

Sharing and storing large files, especially for software developers can be a huge challenge. From internet speed to not enough storage space, there are several difficulties that can be a hindrance in smooth working conditions for them. This is where file-sharing software comes in handy for many.

Dropbox is one such software that freelancers can consider investing in. It offers a collaborative document-editing feature, a sense of security, and it is pretty easy to use.

Conclusion

There is no dearth of software in the market that makes life easy for freelancers. The freelance industry is no less of challenges when it comes to time management, project management, or even communication. Thanks to technology, there is a digital tool that takes care of each of these problems faced by freelancers, enabling them to enjoy being their own bosses.