OTTAWA – Politics – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, today issued the following statement on the Conservative Opposition Day motion to create a special committee to investigate the Liberal government’s numerous ethical scandals throughout their COVID-19 response:

“Today, we are proposing to establish a committee to look into the various ethical problems the Liberal government has had handing out COVID-19 contracts to its friends.

“It is the duty of the Opposition to stand up for Canadians when their own government is busier filling the pockets of supporters than transferring health funds to the provinces or preparing for a second wave of COVID-19.

“The sheer audacity of awarding a nearly one-billion-dollar contract to a Liberal insider charity during a pandemic with no debate or oversight cannot be overstated.

“The proposed committee will examine the misuse of taxpayers’ dollars during the worst crisis most Canadians have experienced in their lifetime.

“We will be amending our motion to make clear that the appointment of a special committee on allegations of misuse of public funds by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada shall not constitute legitimate grounds for calling a general election.

“While Canadians were worried about their future in the pandemic, the Liberals were worried about their friends. This committee is needed now more than ever for parliamentary accountability.

“To ensure the work needed to get the answers Canadians deserve does not interfere with the regular important work of the House’s network of committees, a special committee with a dedicated mandate needs to be established.

“This committee will examine and review:

the Canada Student Service Grant; the relationships between WE Charity and the Liberal government and their families;

the lobbying efforts for amendments to the Income Tax Act, in respect of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program;

the acquisition, purchase and approval of Baylis Medical Company ventilators; and

topics other House committees identify related to the Liberal government’s COVID-19 response.

“We must unite citizens. We have to stop having two lines, one for Liberal friends and one for the rest of us.

“Canadians expect the truth, they deserve accountability. That’s what this committee will do.”