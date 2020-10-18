THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Pearl Street this morning.

The call came in at approximately 10:30 am as an automatic fire alarm went off in an apartment building in the 200 block of Pearl Street.

The first arriving unit noted that people were standing outside and discovered smoke in the hall way. The fire crew was able to locate an apartment where smoke was coming from.

The fire was difficult to locate, due to the condition of the apartment and the location of the fire within a closet.

Once located, the fire was quickly extinguished and brought under control.

A Thunder Bay Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for the approximately 20 people, who were temporarily left out in the cold morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

A total of 5 Pumper trucks, 2 Aerial Ladder trucks, and 1 Command Unit responded to bring this fire under control.