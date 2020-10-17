KENORA – Weekly Column from Kenora MP Eric Melillo:

Dear Constituents,

I’m back in Ottawa next week, looking forward to being back in the House of Commons. After weeks of participating in Parliament virtually, it will be nice to sit in the Chamber again.

On October 13th, the Standing Committee on Indigenous & Northern Affairs had its first meeting of this session. I introduced two motions at the meeting – one calling for the committee to study food security in Northern Canada, and another in support of investments in Northern internet.

Attempts to get my motion in support of broadband passed at that first meeting were unfortunately scuttled by Liberal stalling tactics, but I look forward to debating it at our next meeting.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve had many informative meetings with constituents and other stakeholders to learn about the challenges facing our region and solutions to overcome them. I’ve also written numerous letters to Ministers advocating for internet solutions in the North, aid to the tourism industry, services for veterans and seniors, and important infrastructure projects in our riding.

I am also looking forward to a trip to the Dryden Fall Fest over the weekend; I’m very impressed by the work the organizers have put in to ensure this beloved event is able to run safely and smoothly.

If you would like to arrange a meeting, or if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament – Kenora riding