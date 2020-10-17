THUNDER BAY – Take the first step to achieving your career goals by registering now for Lakehead University’s virtual open house, happening on Saturday, Oct. 24, and have a chance to win free tuition for your first year.

There has never been an easier way for you and your family to learn more about Lakehead University – from the comfort of your home.

Through videos, downloadable program info packages, and one-on-one chats, you can learn about the University’s vibrant student life, its degree programs, scholarships and bursaries, and other important admissions information.

“This virtual open house promises to be an exceptional introduction to the academic opportunities available through Lakehead University,” said Lynn Hurrell, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment (Domestic).

“Students will learn how Lakehead’s degree programs, smaller class sizes, hands-on learning opportunities, and high career employment rates make a degree from Lakehead extraordinarily valuable.”

The open house will feature a virtual exhibit hall where you will pick up a virtual backpack and visit with 21 different booths to collect brochures and faculty and program videos and most importantly, chat one-on-one with current faculty, researchers, and student services teams.

“At Lakehead, our faculty know you by name and care about your academic growth and success,” Hurrell said. “By connecting with them now – before you become a Lakehead student – you can begin having important conversations that will help you personalize and shape your academic career.”

In addition to learning more about Lakehead’s diverse degree programs, you will be able to chat with a variety of support services staff who will guide you through your academic career, including the Admissions office, Indigenous Initiatives, Student Awards and Financial Aid, Student Wellness, and Student Success to name a few.

Future students attending the virtual open house – or any of Lakehead’s many virtual events happening this year – will be automatically entered into a draw to win free first-year tuition.

Lakehead University has world-renowned faculty and researchers, which is why Maclean’s Magazine includes Lakehead in its annual top 10 list of undergraduate universities in Canada and Research Infosource has named Lakehead the Research University of the Year for five consecutive years.

The Lakehead Experience: A Virtual Open House will run from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 24. Register now to reserve your space by visiting lakeheadu.ca/openhouse.