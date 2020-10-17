TORONTO – There were 375 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Toronto

Toronto continues to respond to COVID-19. All people in Toronto are reminded to continue taking steps for self-protection. This includes considering only leaving home for essential activities such as work, education, and fresh air and exercise. As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact with people not in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household, and wear a mask when outside of the home, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult. Residents should wash hands frequently and remain at home when ill.

There are 24,002 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 375 new cases today. There are 107 people hospitalized, an increase of 18 people. In total, 20,133 people have recovered from COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,331 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto, with one new death reported.

Last week, the Province of Ontario implemented new regulations that came into effect under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act. These measures apply to the city of Toronto and set social gathering and organized public event limits at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, prohibit indoor food and drink service in restaurants, bars, and other food and drink establishments, limit capacity for certain activities, prohibit games and scrimmages for sports teams and more.

The City’s COVID-19 enforcement team continues to respond to complaints and enforce provincial orders and bylaws across the city, including prohibited indoor food and drink service in bars and restaurants, indoor and outdoor gatherings and bonfires in parks. Yesterday, the City received 91 complaints related to businesses, eight complaints related to parks use and physical distancing, and one complaint related to gatherings on private property. The enforcement team issued six notices to businesses and one notice related to gatherings on private property.