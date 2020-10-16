THUNDER BAY – Premier Ford has announced that the York region will move to a modified Stage Two on Monday. Ottawa, Toronto, and Peel region are already under the lockdown restrictions.

During his media availability today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated, “Effective Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. York Region will move into a modified version of Stage 2 for a period of 28 days. My friends, this was not an easy decision to make. I know this will be very, very difficult for many people to hear.”

Ontario reported an added 712 cases of the virus today.

The decision to move to a modified stage two means that gyms, indoor dining rooms, and movie theatres will be closed.

The expanded Stage Two areas include Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

STATEMENT – York Region to move to modified Stage 2 on Monday at 12:01AM. #Covid19 #topoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/1NHn9MghJf — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) October 16, 2020

The message is very clear. Take COVID-19 seriously. The impact of this decision on those communities and regions are ones that nobody wanted. They came after repeated instances of house parties, large gatherings, and warnings from health officials and the Premier.

It is a case where the minority are impacting the majority.

The surge in COVID-19 numbers surrounding Western Ontario is a concern and should mean enhanced vigilance in our region. We are seeing increased numbers west of Ontario as Manitoba surges. Manitoba reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 63 of those cases are in the City of Winnipeg.

Manitoba health officials are expected to announce new restrictions later today. The province is working hard to stem those growing numbers.

For Thunder Bay, the numbers bear taking note.

All it would take is for a small surge in our city, and we could be easily back under a modified lockdown. The impact on our economy would be severe.

The easiest ways to make sure our region remains open is to simply follow the recommendations from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

There are reports of groups seeking to find ways to cut back travel from southern Ontario, and potentially Manitoba. It is not known if those efforts will gain the needed political support to happen.

Preventing the Spread of COVID-19