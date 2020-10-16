THUNDER BAY – Travel by road is challenging this morning.

Winter driving conditions are making highways in the region slippery. Already there have been some road closures.

Earlier this morning the highway was closed at Shabaqua. That weather-related closure is now open.

Cleared: #Closure #Shabaqua #HWY17 Westbound between Junction of Hwy11 and Sec Hwy599N – Lane is reopened. — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) October 16, 2020





Ignace Region

#Incident #Ignace #HWY17 Westbound at Sorenson Road South – Approx. 15 km east of Ignace, westbound lane is blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) October 16, 2020

If you are heading out today, first, ask yourself if the travel is vital.

Second, check the latest conditions on 511.