Road Closures Due to Weather Conditions

By
NetNewsLedger
-
Roads Update

THUNDER BAY – Travel by road is challenging this morning.

Winter driving conditions are making highways in the region slippery. Already there have been some road closures.

Earlier this morning the highway was closed at Shabaqua. That weather-related closure is now open.



Ignace Region

If you are heading out today, first, ask yourself if the travel is vital.

Second, check the latest conditions on 511.

