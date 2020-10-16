THUNDER BAY – Travel by road is challenging this morning.
Winter driving conditions are making highways in the region slippery. Already there have been some road closures.
#Closure #TerraceBay #HWY17 in both directions between Terrace Bay (Mill Road) and Marathon (Peninsula Road) – All lanes are closed due to weather conditions. #ONWeather #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) October 16, 2020
Earlier this morning the highway was closed at Shabaqua. That weather-related closure is now open.
Cleared: #Closure #Shabaqua #HWY17 Westbound between Junction of Hwy11 and Sec Hwy599N – Lane is reopened.
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) October 16, 2020
Ignace Region
#Incident #Ignace #HWY17 Westbound at Sorenson Road South – Approx. 15 km east of Ignace, westbound lane is blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) October 16, 2020
If you are heading out today, first, ask yourself if the travel is vital.
Second, check the latest conditions on 511.