THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Is it too early to say snow? Well perhaps to you and to me, but maybe Mother Nature has other ideas.

There are Special Weather Statements in effect for a number of regions in Western Ontario.

The call is for snow, the weather service is saying it is the first significant snowfall of the season that is possible this weekend. Snow is expected to begin in Northwestern Ontario on Saturday afternoon and taper off by early Sunday morning.

Keep an eye to Ontario 511 for your travel plans on Saturday evening.

Environment Canada Special weather statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Ignace – English River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Nipigon – Rossport

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki/Marten Falls

Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay

For the city living in the shadow of the Sleeping Giant we can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries for Friday. At 07:30 AM it is -3c, today’s forecast high +4c.

Heading into tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with winds of up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -2c.

For Saturday, the weather service says it will become cloudy in the morning. The forecast is for wet snow or rain beginning early in the afternoon. Locally the expected snowfall amount is 2 cm. You won’t need your snow shovel just yes. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. Saturday’s high +4c. It will be cooler in the morning with a wind chill of -4c.



Upsala

Ontario’s cold spot this morning is Upsala. At 07:30 am it is -6 in the area. For Friday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Friday’s high plus 2. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 this morning.

Friday night expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The low will be -5, but with the wind chill -7 overnight.

Heading into Saturday it will become cloudy in the morning. Snow is expected to start in the afternoon with total amounts of 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Sioux Lookout

For Sioux Lookout for Friday expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h are forecast. Friday’s high +1c. Wind chill will make it feel like -7 this morning.

For Friday night expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds of up to 15 km/h are expected. The low -4c with a Wind chill factor of -6c overnight.

Into Saturday for Sioux Lookout expect a mix of sun and cloud. It will become cloudy late in the morning with a 30 percent chance of snow late in the afternoon. Winds up to 15 km/h. High of +2.



Kenora

For Kenora and Lake of the Woods for Friday there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h are expected. Friday’s high will be +1 however this morning the LOTW region will feel, with the wind chill like it is -8 this morning. For Friday night it will be mainly cloudy. Winds of up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be -3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.