“There is no secret to success. In my experience trying to “get rich quick” or looking for an easy way to make money is exactly the opposite of what a true entrepreneur would do. It takes hard work and a lot of hours to become successful. Even with all of that you can still fail. What’s important is that you continue to learn from your mistakes and work harder and smarter the next time around.”, said Brandon Mimms, a social media expert.

Brandon Mimms is a successful entrepreneur, born and raised in the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada. He always had an entrepreneurial mindset and knew he had a passion for digital marketing. He worked hard for content creation and monetization throughout high school. After school, he decided to pursue an education in Sales and Marketing. As soon as he graduated he began working temporarily, got a 9-5 job to pay his bills and also started creating, experimenting, and maintaining his very first Twitter account.“Thanks to social media I have been able to meet a lot of people and work with several brands I never thought I would have otherwise.”, Mimms remarked.

Around ten years ago he started with his Twitter account on social media, he created and experimented with content. Soon he observed that the largest growing accounts often had a female demographic with content focused on popular media, fashion and trends. He created his first page following this demographic and content style. He saw rapid success in a few of his growth strategies, his Twitter account growing nearly 500,000 followers in less than a week.

After that, he had a few successful accounts which showed him the power of social media. “I determined the best way to generate revenue off Twitter and expanded my approach across multiple platforms over the years.”,Mimms stated.

When asked about the most exciting thing about his business, he said,” growth excites me most about all my business endeavours. I love taking something from the bottom or starting from scratch and making it into everything I envisioned & more. Amazingly, getting to see the outcome of all the hours I put in and seeing the impact I have on my audience makes it all worthwhile. “

At present Mimms works with various firms such as PUBG mobile and Runescape, E11Gaming along with numerous verified artists, NHL players and social media influencers. He is also working with businesses from the Niagara region to help them develop and improve their social media marketing skills.

Mimms continues to invest heavily in social media. Recently he made one of his boldest acquisitions yet, obtaining @USA. Mimms looks forward to the construction of a digital marketing agency and hopes to pass on his knowledge of social media to others who can learn from him.

“I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Just like my accounts, I am continuously growing. My network, outreach and influence, I continue to grow with every transaction and post I make. I am always growing, expanding my knowledge and learning about the latest and greatest. I plan to continue growing my brand on social media and hope to be a mentor for young individuals fresh on the social media scene. I will continue investing my time, money and hard work into my businesses.”, Mimms remarked

Brandon believes in the quote, “97% of the people who quit too soon are employed by the 3% who didn’t” by Jordan Belfort.

With a huge passion for travel, Mimms has visited over 25 countries and plans to go to every continent. “With social media as a job I am lucky to be able to work remotely and accomplish other goals while doing it”, Mimms said.

Media Contact Information

Brandon Mimms

Website: www.brandonmimms.com

Email: brandon.mimms@hotmail.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/brandonmimms